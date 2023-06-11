FROM countless seasons devoted to sport, and years of service to local government, to an immeasurable amount of hours volunteering to communities, several men and women across the region have been recognised for their tireless work.
The King's Birthday Honours List has seen familiar faces from Tamworth, Walcha, Quirindi, Gunnedah, Warialda, Moree, Narrabri, Coonabarabran, Mungindi and Walgett, honoured for their years of service to others.
Whether its community and sporting organisations, local council, show societies, working in the field of medicine, or volunteering on the fire front, the service day-in, day-out of the locals has been honoured with an Order of Australia medal (OAM).
In Tamworth, Terry Psarakis' name has been tied up in just about every sporting code for decades.
He's held almost every position on local, regional and country cricketing boards and clubs, and the former player and South Tamworth Cricket Club Vice President is also a life member.
He has been honoured on the June long weekend with an OAM for services to sport, particularly cricket.
Roslyn Gae Swain calls Carroll home but is known mostly as Gae in her Gunnedah community.
She was the first-ever female mayor of Gunnedah Shire Council when she was elected in 1999, and a stalwart of the institution having served more than two decades on the local council - including a six year stint as deputy mayor.
She has been awarded an OAM honour for her service to local government, and to the community of Gunnedah.
Pillar of Walcha's community Donald Murchie is one of two residents of the small town to receive an OAM.
The award recognises a huge list of Mr Murchie's services to the community, including 25 years with the NSW Rural Fire Service, 66 years with the Walcha Presbyterian Church, and nearly 70 years in various positions within the Walcha Show Society.
William Heazlett, better known to locals as Bill, has given a life of service to local government and to his community of Walcha.
The longstanding councillor, and former mayor, and life-long teacher has been given an OAM in the King's honours list.
Quirindi's David Brownhill is a man of the people.
He's spent a lifetime advocating for rural and regional communities in various roles including more than a decade in parliament, and will be recognised for his years of hard work with an OAM.
In Warialda, Dr Diana Coote has been a GP for almost 30 years, with a particular interest in obstetric care, paediatrics, women's health interests and counselling.
After graduating in 1978, her service to medicine since - especially in the local area - has seen her recognised with an OAM.
Her fellow Warialda GP, Dr Clement Gordon, is also being honoured with an OAM for services to medicine, and to the community.
Dr Gordon has been the local GP in the town since 1989, and has hospital and other medicinal experience up his sleeves as part of his career.
A Moree solicitor has been recognised for his humanitarian work overseas and on the local front with Indigenous groups.
Moree resident Roger Butler was on Sunday night named as a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) as part of the 2023 King's Birthday Honours List.
The 82-year-old is still a practising solicitor and has been part of several charitable and volunteer organisations since moving to the region in 1966.
Mungindi's Rural Fire Brigade senior deputy captain Linda Riley has been named among the recipients of the Australian Fire Service Medal.
Mrs Riley joined the Mungindi RFS brigade in 1992, taking on the role of deputy captain that same year, and became captain a few years later.
She remained in that position until 2001 when she assumed the role of senior deputy captain which she has held to this day. Her work in helping to stop the spread of a catastrophic fire that broke out in the main street shops has been recognised.
A woman who is never lost for words, and a master of telling stories across the North West, Wanda Dunnet from Narrabri has been honoured with an OAM for her service to the print media industry.
The North Western Courier co-proprietor and managing director for many years is also a member of Country Press Australia, and a board member of Country Press Association of NSW.
Peter Shinton was the friendly face of Warrumbungle Shire Council for more than 15 years.
Serving as a councillor from 2005 to 2021, and mayor for 13 of those years, he's been honoured with an OAM for his service to not only location government, but also to the community of Coonabarabran.
On the weekend, Donna Burton from Coonabarabran was awarded an OAM for her service to science, particularly astronomy.
She's also the current chair of the Coonabarabran and District Chamber of Commerce; a head astronomer, science communicator and outreach coordinator; as well as a former president of the Astronomical Society of Coonabarabran.
Jacqueline Hyde might call the coast home now but her service to women in the bush has not gone unnoticed.
Mrs Hyde was given an OAM for decades of volunteering and participation with the Country Women's Association, particularly in the Pilliga and Barwon region since the 1960s.
After more than 50 years with the organisation devoted to women in the bush, she's been made a life member too.
Already boasting an OAM, Walgett's Christine Corby was made an AM in the King's Birthday Honours List for her significant service to Indigenous health, and to the community of Walgett.
She's been the Chief Executive Officer of the Walgett Aboriginal Medical Service since 1986, and worked or served on several other boards and health organisations devoted to improving the lives of Indigenous men, women and children across Western NSW.
