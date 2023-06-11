The Land

Local faces from New England North West recognised in King's Birthday Honours

June 12 2023 - 9:00am
Donald Murchie and William 'Bill' Heazlett, both from Walcha, have been honoured with an OAM in the King's Birthday Honours List. Picture by Peter Hardin
Donald Murchie and William 'Bill' Heazlett, both from Walcha, have been honoured with an OAM in the King's Birthday Honours List. Picture by Peter Hardin

FROM countless seasons devoted to sport, and years of service to local government, to an immeasurable amount of hours volunteering to communities, several men and women across the region have been recognised for their tireless work.

