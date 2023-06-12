The Land
Tamworth weaners hit $1200 a head

KB
By Karen Bailey
Updated June 12 2023 - 5:29pm, first published 3:00pm
Graham Wilson, Clarendon, Manilla, bought Angus heifers for $700 from GE and TL Strelitz, Uralla. Picture by Karen Bailey.
QUEENSLAND buyers put a floor in the market during the Tamworth store cattle sale last Friday.

