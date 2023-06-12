QUEENSLAND buyers put a floor in the market during the Tamworth store cattle sale last Friday.
Well-bred young cattle were in demand and any runs heading across the northern border were sought for backgrounding before entering the feedlots.
Supply of cattle was back on the sale a fortnight earlier with just 1350 head offered.
Meat and Livestock Australia reporter Stephen Adams said trends were mostly trends particularly in the steer pens.
"The better bred heifers were slightly dearer but buyers were selective in their purchases for the lighter plainer types," he said.
Scott Simshauser, Ray White Livestock, Tamworth, said it was great to see the rain in recent days and predicted it would start to have an effect on the market in the next few weeks.
Interstate buyer competition was noted from Lucindale in South Australia and the Queensland districts of Tara, Toowoomba, Taroom and Goonidiwindi. Buyers also lined the rail from Gunnedah, Narrabri and parts of the New England.
Weaner steers up to 280 kilograms sold from $310 a head, for some very light Angus calves, up to $960 for some well-bred Angus.
The 280kg to 330kg weaner steers sold from $610 to $1200, while one pen of weaners heavier than 330kg sold for $1070.
Weaner heifers tipping the scales at less than 200kg were limited in supply and sold from $300 to $410, while bigger numbers of weaner heifers weighing 200kg to 280kg sold from $340 to $810.
Only a few pens of weaner heifers were offered above 280kg and they attracted bids from $620 to $840.
Most of the yearling steers sold from about $830 to $1280, while the yearling heifers made from about $460 to $1100.
The pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifers attracted bidding from $825 to $1260, and PTIC cows sold from $580 to $1200.
There were not many cows with calves offered and the prices varied depending on quality.
Most sold from $1000 up to $1940 a unit.
Yarralinka Partnership, Coolah, sold 28 Angus heifers PTIC to Speckle Park and Angus bulls and due to calve in mid July for $1260. They also sold Angus yearling steers for $1250.
The top cows with calves sold for $1940 and were a pen of three Charolais cows with lovely calves offered by D and K Brown.
The sale was conducted by Tamworth Livestock Selling Agents Association.
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
