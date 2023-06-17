The Land
Home/Beef

Willinga Pastoral's grass-fed Herefords serve a dual purpose

Hayley Warden
By Hayley Warden
June 18 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Willinga Pastoral livestock manager Brett Petty and Pat Cleary, ECM Livestock, Moss Vale. Picture by Herefords Australia
Willinga Pastoral livestock manager Brett Petty and Pat Cleary, ECM Livestock, Moss Vale. Picture by Herefords Australia

For many, if you mention the name Terry Snow, Willinga Campdraft is what immediately comes to mind.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hayley Warden

Hayley Warden

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.