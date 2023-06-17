For many, if you mention the name Terry Snow, Willinga Campdraft is what immediately comes to mind.
However, the man behind Canberra Airport, as well as Willinga Park, near Bawley Point on the NSW South Coast, also runs a substantial cattle operation across his properties in NSW and Queensland.
His cattle business, Willinga Pastoral, finishes steers on his 2850-hectare farm, Hillview, at Murrumbateman.
Additionally, the company runs purebred and Hereford-cross breeding herds across nine properties on Queensland's Western Downs.
Livestock manager Brett Petty has been with Willinga Pastoral for 12 years.
"Originally, we did run 300 Hereford cows at Willinga Park, Bawley Point, from Injemira Beef Genetics," Mr Petty said.
"But when Terry purchased properties in Queensland, they went up there. Herefords are Terry's preference."
Mr Petty said they bought a few cattle online, but the majority came out of Victoria via the January weaner sales at Hamilton and Casterton.
"We finish in March at the mountain calf sales, Omeo and Ensay," Mr Petty said.
Pat Cleary, ECM Livestock, Moss Vale, conducted the buying and selling of the cattle.
Mr Cleary also worked with Injemira Beef Genetics principal Marc Greening, Book Book, to source the steers.
Mr Petty estimated as much as 70 per cent of the weaners they bought from Victoria carried Injemira bloodlines.
"We got onto Marc Greening's bull clients, and it went from there," Mr Petty said.
These weaners were purchased at eight to nine months of age and offloaded again before they lost their milk teeth, but also while still younger than two years of age.
Willinga Pastoral trades about 3000 steers annually from the Murrumbateman property.
Each May, between 1800 and 2000 of the steers are also transported to Bawley Point to be used at the World Championship Gold Buckle Campdraft.
Transporting the steers on the 400-kilometre round trip is a big undertaking.
The cattle are grazed on improved pastures and 600 hectares of grazing wheat.
They achieve weight gains of 2.4 to 2.7 kilograms a day, getting to 280kg to 300kg (carcase weight) before sale.
The cattle are prepared for Woolworth's grass-fed operation, where Mr Petty said they easily met the Meat Standards Australia specifications.
Quality grazing plays an important part in this process, with the Hillview pastures comprised of ryegrass, clover, fescue, phalaris, and cocksfoot.
"We also have a bit of native country out the back, which the cattle seem to do well on," Mr Petty said.
"Planting finished by the end of February, and this year, the steers went on to the grazing wheat in early May."
In the event of a poorer season, such as this past summer, hay and silage were fed to fill the gap.
The property's average annual rainfall is 650 millimetres, but from the end of November, 2022, to March they only had about eight millimetres of rain.
Fortunately, last November they made 2400 tonnes of fine-chop silage and about 580 large square bales of clover/phalaris hay.
The silage goes into underground pits, of which there are four, and one of these had been opened to keep the cattle going through the recent dry spell.
This made sure the steer's weight gains were maintained, which was critical to meeting those stringent MSA specifications.
