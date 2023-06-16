None of us like a trip to the doctor, but I'm told farmers can be even more stubborn about making an appointment.
That's why teams such as Healthwise, Rural Adversity Mental Health Program (RAMHP), and Farmgate Support Program have made it part of their programs to come to rural people such as farmers at places like saleyards.
The teams were out in force during the Tamworth store cattle sale last Friday as part of Men's Health Week.
And it wasn't just the blokes able to get a range of tests done by the nurses at Healthwise; the ladies were also welcome.
Healthwise were testing blood pressure, blood glucose, heart rate and oxygen concentration levels.
Christine Connor from Healthwise said the charity is a specialist provider of rural and remote services across the New England and North West of NSW and into southern Queensland.
She said doing these tests with people such as primary producers is the first step to helping identify the state of somebody's health.
"If they need to follow-up with their doctor we can help them with that, too," she said.
"Sometimes we can feel fine, but the tests we do might suggest otherwise.
"This is about getting to people who might not seek out their doctor for a regular check-up."
Kate Arndell from RAMHP said the program was there to inform, educate and connect people to mental health support.
"We have plenty of information here today for people to take home and read later," she said.
"These events, such as at the local saleyards, are about creating awareness so people know we are here and ready to help if they need us.
"The most important message is that there is mental health support available."
Catherine Spora, Farmgate Support Program, Tamworth, said they were there to help anybody experiencing stress from drought, fires, floods, COVID-19 or other hardships.
"The Farmgate team can provide short-term conversation and formal counselling," she said.
"We do on-farm confidential visits, too."
THE NSW Trade Lamb Indicator had lifted nearly 60 cents a kilogram (carcase weight) in the past week to just above 600c/kg.
While that's still much lower than this time last year, it's great to see the market can still bounce back after week's of relentless weaker trends.
Trade lambs have averaged more than 600c/kg at Wagga Wagga, Guyra, Inverell and Deniliquin in the past week.
The First Draft takes a look at some of the weekly highlights across the markets. If you have a story tip, email markets@theland.com.au
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
