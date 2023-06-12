The Land
Home/Rural Life

Goulburn's Gallery on Track opens new exhibition All Things Wool

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
June 12 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The newest exhibition at Gallery on Track has been unveiled.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burney Wong

Burney Wong

Journalist

I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.