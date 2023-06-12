The newest exhibition at Gallery on Track has been unveiled.
'All Things Wool' opened on Sunday, June 4 and publicity officer Pamela Stevenson explained what the exhibition was about and what it entailed.
"It's a collaboration done by members of Gallery on Track using different mediums," she said.
"The criteria was that it had to include any sort of wool from any animal like goats, sheep, alpaccas and dogs.
"There's felting, knitting, crochet, scultures and also things made by the Goulburn Hand Spinners and Weavers."
One of the artists who had their knitting on show was Bev Artiss who explained why she loved knitting.
"Most of the time, except when you're undoing, it's very therapeutic and mindful," she said.
"It takes you away into a meditated state.
"You don't think about or be worried about anything else in your life because you just knit.
"When you can get something really nice out of it in the end, it's a great feeling."
The exhibition will be open until the end of July.
