Duncan Gay describes himself as an "accidental politician" with his heart in the country.
The Crookwell product was often viewed as the National Party's "elder statesman" in NSW politics. Now he can add AO to his name.
Mr Gay has been appointed an Officer of the Order of Australia (AO) in the King's Birthday Honours List. He was recognised for his "significant service to the people and Parliament of NSW, and to the community." Mr Gay is one of 46 people to receive the honour.
"It's a surprise - but a very nice surprise," Mr Gay said.
In 2017, he pulled up stumps after almost 30 years in the the NSW Upper House. Mr Gay was the government's deputy leader in the Legislative Council from 2007-2011 and 2011-2014; and leader from 2014-15. In addition, he was The Nationals deputy leader in the Upper House from 2000 to 2007.
Mr Gay held ministerial portfolios in Roads and Ports (2011-14), the North Coast (2014-15) and Roads, Maritime and Freight (2015-17). He joined the National Party in 1974 and has been a former chair and vice-chair. Mr Gay is also a life member of the party and a trustee, besides serving on numerous committees and boards.
Community service was ingrained from young. Mr Gay's father, Harry, served on Crookwell Shire Council for many years. But being from Crookwell, he said everyone pitched in to help. There, Mr Gay served on the AP&H Society, the Binda Picnic Race Club committee, the Grabben Gullen RFS and Crookwell Rugby Club, for whom he also played.
His passion for politics was a slow burn following his education at Crookwell District Rural School and Sydney's Newington College.
"I'm an accidental politician," Mr Gay said.
"I helped a friend, Robert Webster (Goulburn MP 1984-91) and then John Sharp (Gilmore and Hume MP 1984 to 1998) on their campaigns. After that, I thought I could make a difference. Thirty years later, I retired, so I had a go."
Reflecting on his time, Mr Gay said he was proud of the big projects like WestConnex, NorthConnex, the Pacific Highway's duplication and work on the Princes Highway.
Closer to home, sealing of the Crookwell to Bathurst Road had been transformative for both communities.
"One of the first things I did was open things up so that adoption children and parents could access information. It made a big difference to so many lives," Mr Gay said.
Similarly, he initiated flashing lights at every NSW school in the interests of road safety.
Most of all, Mr Gay said he always tried to ensure the regions secured their "fair share."
"I reflect the old school National Party and believe we should represent our community," he said.
"...It doesn't mean I'm always happy with (the party). I worry that the membership and leadership has lost contact with their communities."
He believed people were more "enlightened" on the gay marriage debate than the National Party and that it should have waited to find out more about The Voice referendum before taking a position.
Nevertheless, he said he was lucky to serve in the Upper House, which afforded a semblance of home life with wife, Katie and children, Anna and James.
"I owe a lot of enjoyment and rewards to the people who elected me and to those who enabled me to do what I needed," he said.
Over the years, children's education has been close to heart. Mr Gay has been a Bush Children's Education Foundation director since 2003. He is also serves on the Sir Earle Page Memorial Trust, which awards education scholarships to regional students.
These days, though retired, Mr Gay says he's almost as busy. He has been the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator's chair since 2018 and executive advisor to MU Group, an engineering consultancy firm, since 2017.
Amid the busyness, Mr Gay says he loves nothing more than spending time at his Crookwell district property.
"Crookwell is a terrific community and the people really pull together and look after each other," he said.
Mr Gay plans to celebrate his AO on Monday with family.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
