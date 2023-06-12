Rachel Kelly has been appointed as chair of the principal community advisory body in the Murray-Darling Basin, with her role beginning on July 1.
Murray-Darling Basin Authority Chair Sir Angus Houston said Ms Kelly's policy and leadership expertise would help the Basin Community Committee to advise the Authority on Basin water policy and management.
"Ms Kelly brings valuable experience working in policy for the rice industry and previously as vice-chair of the New South Wales Irrigators' Council, which will sustain an informed and influential community voice to the Ministerial Council and the Murray-Darling Basin Authority," Sir Angus said.
"I thank the outgoing chair, Phil Duncan, for his outstanding leadership of the committee these past three years - his guidance has been far-reaching and has elevated the voice of First Nations people on important water use and management issues for basin communities. Mr Duncan will continue as a valued member of the committee.
"A strong, representative Basin Community Committee is critical for ensuring inclusive dialogue from all sections of basin communities.
"I'm delighted that Ms Kelly brings on-ground professional experience on a wide range of water resource and community matters.
"Her focus on transparency and quality engagement with communities will be an asset to the Committee as we continue to deliver the Basin Plan and prepare for the Basin Plan Review in 2026."
Ms Kelly is based near the Murray River at Moama and has a deep understanding of the issues facing rural communities across the Murray and Murrumbidgee regions.
Sir Angus said it was vital that the committee provided independent, community advice to the ministerial council and the Murray-Darling Basin Authority on current and emerging issues related to water management in Australia's most important river system.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.