The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

MDBA appoints new chair to community committee

By Newsroom
June 12 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Kelly has been appointed as chair of the principal community advisory body in the Murray-Darling Basin. Picture supplied by MDBA
Rachel Kelly has been appointed as chair of the principal community advisory body in the Murray-Darling Basin. Picture supplied by MDBA

Rachel Kelly has been appointed as chair of the principal community advisory body in the Murray-Darling Basin, with her role beginning on July 1.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.