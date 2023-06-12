AS WINTER starts to bite on the Central Tablelands the presentation of the cattle offered at the Carcoar store cattle sale reflected this last Friday.
Allan Gray and Company agent Daniel Wright, Cowra, said it was a pretty good quality yarding across the board which provided plenty of options for buyers.
Mr Wright said black steers were in demand.
There were 2950 head offered which was up slightly on last month's store sale.
Light weaner steers less than 200kg sold from $490 to $770 a head although the black steers in this weight range started about $600.
Weaner steers from 200kg to 280kg sold from $400 to $1180, but most started bidding at about $700.
The 280kg to 330kg weaner steers attracted bids from about $900 to $1270, while those heavier sold from $1080 to $1390.
Weaner heifers were mostly up to 280kg. The very light pens started at $390, but as the weights improved prices climbed as high as $850 for those nearer to 280kg.
The 280kg to 330kg weaner heifers attracted bidding from about $700 to $1060.
Heavy weaner heifers hit $1100.
There were only a few pens of yearling steers which sold to $1480, likewise yearling heifers ranged from about $600 to $1200.
Young cattle bought by the feedlots ranged from $910 for heifers and up to $1320 for black steers, 320kg and 400kg.
Most of the pregnancy-tested-in-calf females attracted bids from $1000 to $1570. The top lines were heavy Angus cows.
Buyers needed at least $1000 to pick up a cow with calf. The top pen at $2150 were PTIC Hereford cows with four- to six-year-old calves.
The sale was conducted by Central Tablelands Livestock Agents Association.
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
