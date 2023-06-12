The Land

Warialda doctors recognised with OAMs in King's Birthday honours

Updated June 12 2023 - 4:14pm, first published 4:00pm
Doctors Di Coote and Clem Gordon have been awarded Medals of the Order of Australia (OAM) as part of the 2023 King's Birthday Honours List. Picture supplied
Doctors Di Coote and Clem Gordon have been awarded Medals of the Order of Australia (OAM) as part of the 2023 King's Birthday Honours List. Picture supplied

A husband and wife pairing have been recognised with a King's Birthday medal after almost 35 years working together as doctors in New England.

