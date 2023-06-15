Riverina irrigators are concerned any further water buybacks would harm their industries, with some arguing it would not even solve the environmental problems the federal government wants to fix.
As the government seeks ideas from communities about how to recover the necessary water to deliver the Murray-Darling Basin Plan, The Land spoke to primary producers in the Riverina about the impact options like water buybacks would have on them.
There are mixed feelings about water buybacks, as for some, it could mean there will be financial benefits in the short-term for those who want to leave the industry. But there are concerns that an exodus will have a negative lasting impact for the future of farming in the region.
For the horticulture sector, water buybacks are a double-edged sword. With low grape prices, water buybacks would be the ticket for many growers to exit the industry, however, if too many follow this path the future of winegrapes in the Riverina would be in doubt.
Nericon winegrape grower Bruno Altin said he did not blame others for wanting out.
"I get it that there are older people, especially those who haven't got kids, who want to get out and their farms are worth nothing because what they're growing is worth nothing," he said.
"But at the same time for whoever is left it's going to push prices up even more."
Mr Altin said while in the short-term it would allow some growers to retire with a bit of dignity, in the long-term it would be terrible for the industry.
"What option do they have - that's the really sad part," he said.
"The government always says there are willing sellers, but first they destroy the industry and then they say there are willing sellers."
Mr Altin said every drop of water he used as a grower was accounted for and the same should be for the environment.
"Where is it accounted for on the environmental side? Where does it stop and how much is too much?" he questioned.
Riverina Winegrape Growers CEO, Jeremy Cass, said the impacts of water buybacks would be felt across all irrigated industries.
"We're dead against buybacks for the simple reason that water going out of the region is going to impact the costs going on for growers that are left behind," he said.
Mr Cass said reducing the pool of water available would have several implications including rendering land less valuable.
"That being said, I look at our industry at the moment and it's doing it very tough," he said.
Mr Cass said some growers would be thinking that buybacks would be their easy way out and maximise their returns.
"Because of wine grapes being the way they are, it means that a property with wine grapes on them at the moment is worth less than if those grapes weren't on there - the grapes themselves can be considered a bit of liability," he said.
Similarly to the winegrape industry, Vito Mancini from Griffith District Citrus Growers Association, said buybacks would put more pressure on growers, make selling even more attractive and could cause hasty exits.
"What will happen when we get the next millennial drought and they've taken one third of water out of the system? There will be another scramble to try and find water to continue to grow the industry," he said.
"What I'm fearful of is that when that comes along I've had plenty of my friends and industry colleagues that have already painted their target - if water hits $X dollars we're selling."
Mr Mancini said the government was going to make it very attractive for growers to exit but they needed to work with the industry to find the solutions to create a sustainable future and keep growers on their farms.
"There's three things - productivity, profitability and sustainability, that's what we're trying to work on," he said.
"If (federal Agriculture Minister) Murray Watt or (federal Water Minister) Tanya Plibersek could work with us to make sure we're as efficient as we can be, rather than putting up a dirty big bag of cash there and see who can run to it the fastest."
Mr Mancini said land remediation was another thing to consider as there were already abandoned farms in the Griffith area from people leaving farming for cash, which posed disease threats.
"When you have these abandoned neglected farms that would undoubtedly come from the buybacks, whose duty is it to make sure they don't cause risk for the greater industry?" he said.
"If Tanya ( Plibersek) does decide to go ahead with it, she should be having more conditions than just the sale of water, that the land needs to be remediated as well. It's a huge risk for our industry."
Mr Mancini added many farmers were disillusioned with the basin plan.
"I don't think they have addressed how the water recovery is helping some of those localised issues," he said.
"Talking about what the authority has done to benefit the communities and the irrigators upstream, only serves to show they're delivering targets that have no sort of direct connection to our own communities."
NSW Farmers' dairy committee vice chair, Malcolm Holm, Finley, said the government needed to seriously consider the impact buybacks would have on food security.
"We have about 250 million litres of milk coming out of southern NSW and northern Victoria into the liquid milk market in Queensland and NSW now," he said.
"It's not just about the basin - it's also about our food security.
"The federal government and state government to a degree really need to decide do they really want an irrigation industry, because it sort of feels like they don't.
"It feels like the social fabric of out communities and our industry is just being torn apart."
Rice Growers Association president, Peter Herrmann, said he would happily stop growing rice if he thought it would help the Coorong.
"Whatever issues the Coorong or others have are not going to be solved by buying back water," he said.
Mr Herrmann said the RGA opposed buybacks, which would "remove a resource for no practical purpose, with no benefit to the environment and damage our capacity to produce food and fibre."
"Further buybacks shut down industries - no question about that," he said.
"To claw back more of that resource for some vague notion of where to use it just closes further and further the window of years we're able to produce rice.
Mr Herrmann said the water market already exists for those wanting to sell with willing buyers out there.
"We don't need the government's assistance because it's not assistance - it drives water prices beyond commercial values, creates a false market and a policy-induced drought."
Southern Valley Cotton Growers Association vice president, Lachlan Danckert, Deniliquin, said the politicians were far from reality and "don't really understand the true effect of what is happening on the ground when communities lost water."
"They say they consult and they tick all the boxes by having Water NSW hold meetings in towns but where does it go form there?" he said.
"They are sending people out who don't even know what they're talking about with very little experience and you explain to them what your thoughts are and all they're doing is writing it down and giving that message to someone else so straight away the message gets partly watered down or diluted."
Mr Danckert said further water buybacks would add to the cost of water and limit the availability for irrigators.
He said the government would make it harder for irrigated cotton growers and with cold summers affecting yields said the margins were not there.
"It is a bloody tight industry at the moment - there's no real profit in it this year and if they're going to talk about buying back water and taking water off the plate it probably will make quite a few people think twice about what they're going to do with their farm," Mr Danckert said.
James Callipari, Griffith, grows almonds along with several other irrigated crops, and said buybacks would be devastating for irrigation communities and agreed further buybacks would push water prices up.
"At the moment things stand okay because we've had a wet season but it will turn around very quickly then everyone will be competing for a lower volume of available water," he said.
"Communities are just starting to get back on their feet with a couple of decent seasons but throw this into the mix and we'll be back to square one. If we go into a drier period, water won't be affordable and we'll see a lot of people shut up shop."
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
