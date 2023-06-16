New year gems of wisdom may be better in the dusty archives | Stock Talk

As I sit down to write this column I thought I might just glance back to what I punched out last time at bat - back in February of this year - to see what "gems of wisdom" I came up with!
Well all I can say is that it is probably a good thing it has been consigned to the dusty archives of The Land and isn't being dragged out for ongoing comment!
But as I say that it does just highlight the dangers with trying to predict markets going into the future.
At the time I was talking of markets stabilising, of a black feeder price into the mid 400-cents-a-kilogram range by late winter and of solid prospects for the upcoming weaner season.
Of that trio I'd say I got one out of three, although at the time the weaner season seemed tough enough, in hindsight it was more than acceptable.
It shows how agriculture as a whole and the livestock sector in particular is exposed to all manner of different forces, economic, climatic and political and just how hard it makes it to make accurate long-term forecasts.
It shows that the one thing that you can't get too much of is market intelligence.
Information remains king, equip yourself with as much as you can, from as wide a variety of sources as possible, remain focused on producing as good an article you possibly can and above all remain positive in a turbulent time.
So, while I'm not going to delve into market predictions in this column - I've been cautioned once again with the 300 word limit by The Land's markets analyst Karen Bailey - what I will say is that opportunity abounds in this current market.
Whether as a trader looking for the next turn or as a breeder looking to expand or replace, remain positive and focused because opportunity rarely knocks twice.
Stock Talk is written by a range of stock and station agents from across NSW. It reflects their opinions and observations from their local district.
