New England Police District have established Strike Force McCredie to investigate the theft of firearms in Moree last month.
Police have called on the State Crime Command's Drug and Firearms Squad to back local officers probing the theft.
Strike Force McCredie was launched in the wake of the theft but it is not yet known how many guns were stolen. Officers are also yet to reveal the type of firearms taken, but the incident has been under investigation since it was reported to police in May.
Officers claim a stolen firearm was uncovered during a police operation in Moree on June 7, and a firearm part as well as ammunition was seized during a raid two days later.
Both seizures are connected to the Strike Force McCredie investigation.
New England police confirmed the second seizure was the result of a search using a Firearm Prohibition Order (FPO) which allows officers to search individuals, locations or cars of those subject to the order, at any time without a warrant.
Police are calling for public help as inquiries continue.
Officers are appealing for anyone with information on the theft, or who knows the location of the stolen weapons, to contact Moree Police Station on 6757 0799.
