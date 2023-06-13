The Land

A police strike force has been created to investigate the theft of guns from Moree properties

By Libby-Jane Charleston
Updated June 13 2023 - 11:06am, first published 11:00am
New England Police District have established Strike Force McCredie to investigate the theft of firearms in Moree last month. Picture: File
New England Police District have established Strike Force McCredie to investigate the theft of firearms in Moree last month.

