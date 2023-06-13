The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Digital traceability system to give Australian wool the edge

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
June 13 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AWEX's WoolClip program leader, John Cox, and wool classer registrar, Fiona Raleigh, with the new eBale and QR code stickers for wool producers. Picture by Simon Chamberlain
AWEX's WoolClip program leader, John Cox, and wool classer registrar, Fiona Raleigh, with the new eBale and QR code stickers for wool producers. Picture by Simon Chamberlain

There are only a couple of weeks to go before the Australian wool industry takes a quantum leap in traceability and connectivity with the introduction of the eBale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.