There are only a couple of weeks to go before the Australian wool industry takes a quantum leap in traceability and connectivity with the introduction of the eBale.
The Australian Wool Exchange's AWEX's WoolClip program leader, John Cox, Mudgee, and wool classer registrar, Fiona Raleigh, Cootamundra, told delegates to the Australian Superfine Wool Growers' Association conference that from July 1, every wool pack imported into Australia would carry technology that will allow traceability from farm to retailer.
Mr Cox said AWEX had imported 5.5 million new packs, and from July 1, these would be the only type of new pack available nationally.
He added that this would keep the industry with enough wool packs for two-and-a-half to three years.
He said as many as 15,000 bales a month were currently presented for sale in the new packs as producers had already begun adopting the new option voluntarily.
He said the pack was developed in collaboration with industry, and the technology - called eBale - is the culmination of nearly 25 years of research by AWEX to ensure it is robust and fit-for-purpose for the entire production chain - from farm to factory gate.
READ MORE:
"Every ball will be unique," Mr Cox said.
The cost is about $16.50 a pack, and those pushing older woolpacks through the system can buy unique stickers with QR codes for about 50 cents each to ensure bales are correctly identified.
Responding to a question from the audience, Mr Cox said issues with the 'stickability' of the QR stickers had been resolved after it was discovered the manufacturer had not used the type of glue requested by AWEX.
The elevation of traceability as a priority for agriculture meant eBale received support from the Australian Government's Traceability Grants Program to assist with industry integration.
Mr Cox said the rollout of eBale technology would underpin the integrity of traceability and quality claims and ensure Australian wool leads the world in provenance from the farm to the retailer.
Each eBale has a unique number stored on a radio frequency identification (RFID) chip and as a QR code.
He said wool data was captured on farm through the WoolClip program and electronically transferred to the selling agent via the eBale RFID chip and QR code.
The eBale will facilitate information transfer in warehouses, logistics and transport, and by domestic and international processing customers.
The blight of poor mobile phone connectivity in some rural and regional areas had been allowed for by AWEX, which had installed a 'toggle switch' in the app that could be enacted once the phone was back in an area where connections were better. Thus the information could be uploaded to the information cloud, Mr Cox added.
AWEX will hold a wool forum in Dubbo this weekend, June 16, which will be a key event for the wool industry to receive updates and information directly related to those that work in wool and the wool shed.
Mr Cox said this year, a key focus of the forum would be presentations regarding the uptake and adoption of WoolClip (on farm) and the introduction of eBale. The wool forum will discuss not only what the technology is but also how classers/growers can get involved and make use of eBale.
Following the forum, AWEX is conducting a WoolClip pop-up training work shop to train anyone interested to learn how to take advantage of and use the new technology.
The new eBale packs are already available throughout Australia, and growers are being encouraged to ask their normal wool pack retail outlet for the new eBale packs.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.