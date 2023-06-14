For Taylor Horan his 'luscious' mullet has been a trademark look for 14 years.
But when it was suggested he chop the locks for charity he jumped at it.
The mullet came to an end at the second annual Cowboy Hats For Kate charity team penning event at Illabo on Saturday to raise money in memory of campdrafter Kate Day.
Mrs Day lost her battle with brain cancer in February 2022 at the age of 52, when it was discovered she had an aggressive form of cancer after a horse accident at Gunning campdraft five years earlier.
Following Mrs Day's passing, sister-in-law Anita Withers, was sitting on the back veranda with Kate's brother, Ted and daughter Mim, discussing what they could do in support of brain cancer research, when Ted looked up at all the hats and suggested Cowboy Hats For Kate.
As part of the day they then held a shaving event, organised by local Kathy McKenzie who rallied her social media community, to raise $1743.40 for brain cancer research.
Ms Withers said the team penning event hosted at Richard Webb's near Illabo last year, with a dinner and auction also raising money for the cause, had turned into an annual event.
"It's turned into an annual thing now, with everyone asking if there was going to be another weekend," Ms Withers said.
"It's a weekend for Kate. Although she was a drafter, she did start off team penning."
What started as a conservation has now turned into an event that everyone has got behind, with the cattle for the weekend donated by Kate's husband John and brother-in-law William Day.
Mrs McKenzie said after a discussion with Kate's family and those who attended it was clear that everyone in one way or another had been effected by this disease, with no cure being found as yet.
"It doesn't matter if its brain cancer, survival cancer, bowel cancer, bladder cancer everybody has known someone that has been affected with cancer of some description" Mrs McKenzie said.
"What makes Kate's story unique is the she was so young ... and that's what touched at everybody's heart strings."
Meanwhile a total of 192 runs were on the board for the team penning event, with people travelling from as far as Parkes and Camden for the weekend from all horse disciplines.
"You've got drafters, team-penners, lacrosse boys and rodeo fellas here" Mr Horan said.
"That's what the horse sport is, just one big family. No matter were you go, your never alone."
All the money raised from the weekend and also from merchandise sales, which includes a range of hats, is going to The Brain Cancer Research Centre in Melbourne.
