Climate, a global pandemic and high input costs have combined to force the closure of Country Valley milk factory.
The Picton-based small processor was established in the early 2000s by the Fairley family following deregulation.
John Fairley was one of the first farmers in NSW to process their own milk.
He took the time to visit farmers in southern Queensland who had already started doing the same, to research the intricacies of the business model, and on May 1, 2004, Country Valley produced its first bottle of milk.
"We were exhausted," Mr Fairley said. "It was exciting, but it took us all day to process about 3000 litres - it was unbelievable.
"But in the end, we could do it very easily."
At the pinnacle of the business's success, the Fairleys employed 25 full-time and part-time employees and had five farms from Jamberoo to Camden supplying milk.
Their clientele base of 250 businesses comprised cafes and retail outlets, farmers' markets, several Woolworths stores and five Coles stores.
They had coolrooms in Sydney and Canberra and a factory in Picton.
"We wanted to mix it up so we weren't so exposed," Mr Fairley said.
"We thought we had the model right."
Mr Fairley attributes the factory's closure to two main reasons - weather and climate.
"In 2016, we experienced record floods at Picton; most of the town and surrounds were under water and we couldn't get milk in or out of the factory," he said.
"While it didn't last long, what followed was three years of record drought, then record bushfires and all the stress and worry related to it."
COVID-19 took its toll as the cafes he serviced shut down, but Mr Fairley said the retail arm of the business kept business afloat.
Then, as farmers battled against the extremely wet conditions throughout 2022, Mr Fairley said it began to show in the milk quality.
High somatic cell counts, which relate to milk's shelf life, and sediment.
"Last winter was terrible at Jamberoo, where I was collecting milk from four different farms," he said.
"The poor cows were just standing in mud, eating silage.
"There was just too much dirt and mud around to keep the machinery clean - the farmers did a pretty good job considering the difficulties, but they were exhausted.
"That caused sediment in the milk, and that was our first problem with the quality of the milk.
"It was not the farmers' fault; it was just very difficult to manage; it was just horrible."
Country Valley provided milk for several reputable cafes in the Sydney CBD, and those customers also dropped off as the butter fat content evaporated in the milk.
"Cafe owners said it was like trying to froth water," Mr Fairley said.
"You get bubbling in the milk, which is to do with the protein-butterfat relationship in milk.
"The milk had to be just perfect, and if it wasn't, we started losing customers quickly.
"That marked the end of Jamberoo Valley Milk."
Jamberoo Valley Milk was a product of Country Valley, which was bottled using milk sourced only from Jamberoo dairy farmers, and was marketed locally to ensure the locally farmed milk remained local.
As small hospitality businesses failed to get back on their feet following COVID-19, they began shutting down - two of which owed Country Valley money, which Mr Fairley said would be impossible to recoup.
"We lost 42 per cent of our sales, and that was the death knell," he said.
"I had lost my reputation as the prime milk producer in Sydney with all the top coffee shops, and I couldn't get it back no matter what I did.
"That's when we decided it was enough - it just devastated me, so we shut it down."
The rising cost of inputs has put productivity under the pinch, something Mr Fairley said had changed dramatically over his lifetime.
Each time interest rates were raised, Mr Fairley noticed a slow week.
"It really came back to hurt small businesses," he said.
"Electricity costs have skyrocketed. In November, we installed a 90-kilowatt solar system which cut our bills, so that's how we were able to counter that.
"Diesel was up to $2.40 a litre.
"We put in a price rise but lost customers because we were already one of Sydney's most expensive milk suppliers."
Mr Fairley said the difficulties faced by small businesses were widespread across Australia.
"All businesses, no matter where I go, are complaining about how hard it is," he said.
"We found through work laws that it was very difficult to keep the productivity up.
"During COVID-19, we split the team in two, and they did not mix.
"They couldn't all be sick at once, which added to the expense.
"But generally, to be fair to employees and follow the rules, it was difficult to have a really efficient factory.
"We look after our employees with above award wages because you don't have a business without them."
Mr Fairley also pointed out the major supermarkets' buying power to negotiate the lowest price with suppliers.
"Overseas, there are probably five or six supermarket chains with equal market share," he said.
"But here we have Woolworths and Coles with all the power - it needs to be addressed by the government."
Country Valley's closure came only a month before Made By Cow at Homebush announced it was closing in late May.
A statement on its website read: "Made by Cow entered voluntary administration on May 25, 2023, and has now ceased operations".
Eastausmilk CEO Eric Danzi said small and medium processors were facing an uphill battle against the rising costs of inputs.
"The rising costs, both on-farm and at a processor level, have been significant over these last three years," Mr Danzi said.
"We have seen large increases in fertiliser, energy and fuel costs and, most recently, interest rates.
"For the processors, specifically, the cost of fuel and the rising cost of milk would really impact their businesses significantly."
The dairy advocacy group leader reported a six per cent reduction in milk production this financial year across Australia.
And with that, processors were looking for efficiencies across their business models.
"We are seeing a lot of rationalisation of the processing sector across Australia with the decline in milk supply," Mr Danzi said.
"We are constantly seeing processors closing down or rationalising the number of factories they have.
"Unfortunately, it is a sign of the times due to rising costs and a decrease in the availability of milk."
Mr Danzi said he couldn't see a turnaround in the market anytime soon.
"I think there might be a slight slowdown in the loss of milk, but the reality is that prices are not increasing enough, or at all in some regions of Australia, to compensate for the increases in production costs," he said.
"So I think we will continue to see a decline in the next few years.
"Longer-term, there needs to be a significant shift in pricing, especially at the retail level for dairy products, to allow these processors to make money and allow farmers to be paid more for their milk."
Mr Danzi said about 10 milk processors had shut up shop across the country in the last two to three years.
"We have seen some major closures in Victoria, but there have also been a lot of smaller processors closing across Australia," he said.
"Certainly, the rumours are that there will be one or two more large-scale processing factories close in Victoria in the next year or so, which will result in substantial rationalisation.
"Especially as some of these factories, which are absorbing large quantities of milk, decide to exit certain markets.
"If they stopped exporting milk powder, that will have a substantial impact on demand for milk."
