Six cows allegedly taken from a Frogmore farm

By Libby-Jane Charleston
Updated June 14 2023 - 8:11am, first published 8:00am
The six cows are believed to have been stolen from a farm in Frogmore. Picture via NSW Police
The Hume rural crime investigators are appealing for information following the alleged theft of six head of cattle from a rural property on Ironbark Lane, Frogmore.

