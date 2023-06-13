The Hume rural crime investigators are appealing for information following the alleged theft of six head of cattle from a rural property on Ironbark Lane, Frogmore.
According to police, the cattle comprise of one Murray Grey cow (white in colour) and five Murray Grey calves.
The cattle are fitted with NLIS devices and have been missing since Sunday 9 April 2023.
Anyone with information about the theft or current location of the cattle is urged to contact the Hume Rural Crime Investigators, Dale Croker or Alison Fitzpatrick on 02 4824 0799 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or email crimestoppers.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.