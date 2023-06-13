The NSW Country Rugby Union Championships have wrapped up for another year.
Hunter were the most successful zone with their men's side winning the Richardson Shield, and their women's side breaking Central West's three-year stranglehold on the Thomson Cup with a 13-3 win.
Central West though couldn't be stopped in the Caldwell Cup, the Blue Bulls avenging for their heartbreaking 2022 extra-time loss with a 52-5 demolition of defending champions Central Coast.
Central Coast didn't go home from Tamworth empty handed with their colts side going through the weekend undefeated (they had three wins and a draw) to claim the Rowlands Cup.
Here's all the Day 2 Results
Caldwell Cup/Richardson Shield
Central North 29 d New England 5
Western Plains 10 d Central North 7
Illawarra 48 d Far North Coast 12
Richardson Shield Final - Hunter 45 d Mid North Coast 26
Caldwell Cup Final - Central West 52 d Central Coast 5
Thomson Cup (Women)
Mid North Coast 7 d New England 0
Mid North Coast 7 d Far North Coast 5
Third/fourth play-off: Central Coast 8 d Central North 5
Final: Hunter 13 d Central West 3
Rowlands Cup (Colts)
Hunter 12 d Central West 10
Central Coast 19 d Hunter 5
Central West 5 drew with Central Coast 5
