THE Futurity Show brings people from all across Australia together in Tamworth to celebrate the sport of cutting, and this year's event has been labelled as nothing short of a showstopper.
The 2023 event - which wrapped up on Sunday - was "incredible", according to participant Di Bennett.
Ms Bennett and Peter Karger travelled from South Australia with their horses to take part in the event.
One of their horses, Turpentine Acres, was honoured with an induction into the Heritage Horse Hall of Fame, which recognises a horse's contribution to the history and sport of cutting.
The success has everything to do with the retired horse's breeding, Ms Bennett said, and her progeny are now becoming champions.
"She is a very, very special horse," she said.
The Futurity Show is the biggest and richest indoor sporting horse event in the Southern Hemisphere, and tips an estimated $2.3 million to the Tamworth economy each year, according to the National Cutting Horse Association of Australia (NCHA)
The NCHA conducted the gala event from May 28 to June 11 at Tamworth's Australian Equine Livestock Events Centre (AELEC), with more than 500 competitors taking part. Close to 6500 cattle were used, and a maximum capacity of trade stalls were on show, to delight visitors over the 15-day gala event.
Highlights of the program included The Pinnacle, which saw the country's best riders and horses compete for $30,000, the March Carney Saddlery Sale Parade; the Open Futurity Final; Hall of Fame Induction; and Grand Parade.
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, politics, energy, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
