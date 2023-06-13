The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Farewell to a pioneer of cattle industry

By Kane Chatfield
June 14 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

OBITUARY

The late Gail Hayden (nee Holding) presented with the Orange (New South Wales) Women Of The Year award in 2016. Mrs Hayden was originally from Katanning where she was among the first women to register an Angus stud named Nahweenah. (Photo Central Western Daily).
The late Gail Hayden (nee Holding) presented with the Orange (New South Wales) Women Of The Year award in 2016. Mrs Hayden was originally from Katanning where she was among the first women to register an Angus stud named Nahweenah. (Photo Central Western Daily).

THE Australian cattle industry is mourning the loss of one of its matriarchs - Gail Hayden (nee Holding) - who passed away on May 26 at Orange, New South Wales, aged 83.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.