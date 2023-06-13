THE Australian cattle industry is mourning the loss of one of its matriarchs - Gail Hayden (nee Holding) - who passed away on May 26 at Orange, New South Wales, aged 83.
Originally from Katanning, she was a trailblazer for women in a heavily male-dominated industry at the time, where she was one of, if not the first, women to register her own Angus stud in Australia in 1962 at the young age of 22 years.
A humorous extract from information on her Angus breeding career which Ms Hayden submitted to the WA Angus Society for its 100th anniversary publication in 2019, reflects society at the time and the challenges faced by women in the industry.
"I was judging cattle at the Brisbane Royal Show and the late (Queensland) Premier Joh Bjelke-Petersen entered the judging ring and loudly announced my god, it's a women, and yes I came home with the famous Flo Pumpkin Scone recipe," Ms Hayden said.
She was also the first women to judge Murray Grey cattle in the southern hemisphere at the Adelaide Royal Show, Sydney Royal Show on three occasions, Beef Shorthorn, Exotic Breeds, Perth Royal Show and Tamworth Show, New South Wales.
The humble foundations of her Nahweenah Angus stud, which Ms Hayden ran on the family's 'Long Valley' property at Katanning were five females and a bull purchased from the late Bob Russell, Bilbarin (via Corrigin).
She said it was the beginning of 21 years of learning, enjoyment and challenges with many highs and lows but always aiming to breed the best Angus cattle possible.
"As a young breeder, thanks to all the older breeders who so willingly gave sound advice to the younger person, especially remembering the late Harry Trefort from Narrogin and Lou Sawyer who was always on hand to guide and advise," Ms Hayden said.
She added additional top females to her herd from the Williams family's Victoree stud at Benalla, Victoria, and would go on to sell bulls annually at Beef Week sales in Perth.
Ms Hayden exhibited cattle for the first time in 1964 at the Perth Royal Show with two animals and was "thrilled" when her heifer was awarded junior champion and reserve champion female.
She continued showing her cattle at the Perth Royal Show and many country shows and had numerous champions over the years, including supreme champion with Nahweenah Noelle for three years and winning the Herdsman's Trophy three times at the Perth Royal Show.
Ms Hayden served on the WA Angus Society committee and on the Angus Australia Federal Council from 1975 to 1977.
The highly-respected Nahweenah Angus herd was dispersed in the early eighties and she married her late husband Russell Hayden, a Hereford breeder from Warren, NSW, and moved her life interstate.
She said it wasn't long before there were black cattle also in their paddocks.
Ms Hayden continued her judging at numerous country shows in NSW and encouraged and assisted schools to exhibit at shows and learn to parade.
This was after she also assisted in starting the junior parader competition for young people at the Perth Royal Show.
Former Angus breeder and WA Angus Society president and Angus Australia Federal Council member John Young, Narrogin, said Ms Hayden was a reputable person and breeder in the WA cattle industry.
"Very professional and very good with young people," Mr Young said.
"She always presented herself smartly and her cattle were always presented to 12 o'clock."
