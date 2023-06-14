The Land
Safety has Berrigan Shire stop cattle markets at Finley saleyards

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated June 14 2023 - 2:14pm, first published 11:00am
Berrigan Council will work with agents to assess the findings of a report which led to Finley's saleyards being closed.
CATTLE offerings at Finley's saleyards have been suspended indefinitely amid work health and safety concerns.

