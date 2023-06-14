The Land

Two handy Wellington blocks hit the market

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
June 14 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

TWO handy properties in the Wellington district have hit the market, both to be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Dubbo on July 7.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.