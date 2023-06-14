Weethalle's Ken Karsten has been awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia posthumously, recognising the farmer's many contributions to the community.
Kenneth Karsten was awarded an OAM medal for his services to the Weethalle community - from a lifelong commitment to the Weethalle Show Society and over 60 years of service with the Rural Fire Brigade, including 17 as its captain.
In addition, he acted as the Captain of the Weethalle Rifle Club and sponsored the Weethalle Rugby League Club.
His grandson Alex Karsten accepted the award in his grandfather's name, as well as nominating him originally.
"It's a bit of a shame that he passed after the application, but he was still eligible. I'd say he would have been very happy to receive it," Mr Karsten said.
"His best mate Matt Goodwin and myself, we collected as much as we could and nominated him, sent all the paperwork off ... we weren't sure whether he'd get it or not."
The younger Karsten has inherited the farm from his grandfather, as well as his work ethic and passion - and is hoping to live up to the big shoes left behind.
He said that the livestock side of things and his passion for the Weethalle Show was what stood out most.
"The livestock side of things with the shows is what stood out to me, I wasn't alive for the 60 years of fire brigade service," he said.
"He was a hard worker, very good and friendly. Had a lot of mates, but it was not often that he took time off, worked every day of the week even if it was just driving around checking on the sheep and cattle ... he was just always one of the community."
"I'm hoping to do what I can to continue the sheep breeding the way he did, going to the shows and helping where I can."
