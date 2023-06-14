The Land

The late Kenneth Karsten was awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia for service to Weethalle

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
June 14 2023 - 5:00pm
The late Ken Karsten. Picture supplied
Weethalle's Ken Karsten has been awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia posthumously, recognising the farmer's many contributions to the community.

