The extraordinarily high prices paid for land commensurate with low commodity prices and high input costs seems antagonistic.
Are they a deliberate combination determined to undermine the value of generations of family farms?
Indeed, might it foretell the doom of the small and medium sized family farms?
As we see land being accumulated in ever larger aggregations, the foregoing thoughts occurred to me after I had recently bought a litre of milk as a single item.
There was nothing unusual about my purchase - I regularly shop for rations and do not take a lot of notice of the individual costs of my basket, bread, tea, sugar, chips, milk.
Paid for as a bulk lot the cost is borne as I need to eat.
The $2.50 I paid for that litre of milk didn't seem to be unreasonable, that is, if the farmer is getting at least half of the retail price.
But on closer examination, when reading an article published in The Land by Denis Howard that the price of a litre of milk might be forced lower, it started me thinking.
In that story, farmers were indicating they might leave the industry if the price offered in new contracts was lower than the present one.
As it stands, the price being offered to dairy farmers is around 80c/lt raw milk.
There is therefore $1.70 for each litre of milk between me and the producer.
My litre of milk was produced and processed within 50kms of the retail outlet.
So why is the margin between retail sale and customer purchase so high?
Does it indicate the real cost of processing and retailing?
Or does it in fact indicate 'price gouging' along the supply chain?
The answer will be hard to find, but in either case, it is the farmer who carries the load of production without being able to pass on the increased cost.
Many dairy farmers have left the industry in NSW due to low prices and high costs and it now looks like Tasmania has become the second largest producer of milk behind Victoria.
The loss of the family dairy farmers in many districts means a loss of community.
A fact known only too well across the state.
As farms become aggregated into larger holdings, the future of small to medium sized family farms might be precarious.
It is not only NSW dairy farmers who are under pressure to produce on a lower margin and are making moves to quit the industry.
Wine grape growers and citrus producers along with rice growers are further family based industries being diminished by prices paid which are less than the cost of production.
It is not only low prices that are making many family farms reconsider their options.
More than a few multi-generational wool growers and sheep breeders are examining their families commitment in light of the pressure to stop mulesing along with the shortage of shearers.
It is a quixotic position where the demands from consumers might lead to reduced production across all sectors of the agricultural industry.
Are the processors and retailers quietly killing the family farm in favour of few but enormous corporate farming enterprises?
A few agricultural production entities would be left, over which enormous price pressure could be applied.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
