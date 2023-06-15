Food security is taken for granted

While many families will have enjoyed the beautiful weather across the King's Birthday Long Weekend, there is increasing apprehension about drying conditions.
The Bureau of Meteorology recently elevated its predictions of an El Nino weather system forming this year, and while it doesn't always mean drought is guaranteed, it's certainly a timely reminder that we need to invest in stronger production systems and supply chains.
Our roads and regions are still under repair after the widespread flooding of the past two years, and our farms are in a similar situation; just this past weekend I was speaking to someone whose paddocks were underwater last year, and this year they're looking at having to de-stock because it's drying out.
The fundamental role of agriculture is to feed and clothe people, and Australian farmers are particularly good at producing those healthy plants and animals despite our tough climate and cycle of wet and dry extremes.
But we are growing increasingly concerned that our abundance is being taken for granted, by urban consumers with no connection to farming, middle-men, and by the decision-makers who see fit to add increased costs without providing any practical way to boost production.
You would think that the mass disruptions of a global pandemic, war in Europe and recent weather-induced shortages of products like lettuce, would have been a wake-up call to invest in stronger supply chains and improve our overall food security.
Yet here we are without a national food security plan, without enough fuel in onshore storage to meet our obligations, and without any practical way to ensure we can continue to produce food if international supply lines are disrupted by regional conflict.
Australia is indeed the lucky country, in that we have gotten by so far more on good luck than good management. But we as a nation should prepare ourselves for tough times ahead, just as we farmers are preparing for the next dry.
