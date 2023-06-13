The Land

Coutts Crossing crash leaves one dead and one taken to hospital

Updated June 13 2023 - 8:14pm, first published 8:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Driver dies after car collides with tree in the Clarence Valley
Driver dies after car collides with tree in the Clarence Valley

A man has died following a crash in the Clarence Valley.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.