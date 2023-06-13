Driver dies after car collides with tree in the Clarence Valley

A man has died following a crash in the Clarence Valley.
Emergency services were called to Armidale Road, Coutts Crossing, around 1.40pm on Tuesday, June 13 following reports of a single vehicle collision.
Coffs-Clarence police officers attended the scene and found a sedan had left the road and crashed into a tree, a police statement said.
The male driver died at the scene and is yet to be formally identified.
The female passenger was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Lismore Hospital in a stable condition.
Police have established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the incident.
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
