An 85-year-old man has died following a two-vehicle crash in the state's Central West.
Emergency services responded to reports of a crash between a car and a truck about 4.45pm yesterday (Tuesday June 13), at the intersection of the Newell Highway and Wirrinya Road, Forbes.
The man died at the scene. The driver of the truck - a 26-year-old man - was not injured but was taken to Forbes District Hospital for mandatory testing.
Officers from Central West Police District established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the accident.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.
