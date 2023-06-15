The Land
Russian oil exports to China and India surged to record high levels in May

By Christopher Hindmarsh
June 15 2023 - 3:00pm
Russia needs funds to pay for its expensive invasion of Ukraine, and so its oil exports to China and India surged to record high levels in May. Picture via Shutterstock
US CPI data was announced this week which was in line with expectations, rising 0.1 per cent month-on-month and 4.1pc year-on-year.

