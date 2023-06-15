US CPI data was announced this week which was in line with expectations, rising 0.1 per cent month-on-month and 4.1pc year-on-year.
The headline number was assisted by a 4.6pc drop in gasoline prices as well as declines in electricity and natural gas prices.
Core inflation was also in line with expectations at 0.4pc month-on-month and 5.3pc year-on-year.
While core inflation has been stubborn, tracking sideways at around 5pc in three-month annualised terms through 2023, other core measures provided more room for optimism.
A narrower core excluding shelter and used cars rose just 0.1pc month-on-month and 2.3pc over three-month annualised terms, which is its lowest since March 2021.
US bond yields initially fell on the data but more than corrected to be higher on the day. The 10-year Treasury yield rose eight basis points (bps) to 3.81pc from an intraday low of 3.68pc.
Last week the Bank of Canada (BoC) shocked markets with another hike of 25bps to 4.75pc. The rate rise was highly unexpected, with the market only pricing in a 45pc chance of the central bank tightening further.
The hike came after the BoC had paused for two consecutive meetings in both March and April. The post-meeting statement noted that "monetary policy was not sufficiently restrictive to bring supply and demand back into balance and return inflation sustainably to the 2pc target".
Following the decision, the chances of another hike in July is now priced in at around 70pc by the market.
The surprise hike comes after the Reserve Bank of Australia's decision last week, which highlights that central banks still aren't finished with their restrictive monetary policy.
In other big news, oil continued to fall last week, with both West Texas Intermediate and Brent falling amid concerns over a general supply war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.
Saudi Arabia is currently trying to reduce supply in the market, and last week the largest global oil exporter announced a plan to decrease its overall output by one million barrels per day by July, bringing their total output to nine million barrels per day.
However, with Russia in need of funds to pay for its expensive invasion of Ukraine, Russian oil exports to China and India surged to record high levels in May.
The contrasting strategies by the world's largest oil exporters are causing tensions in the market, which has already felt the effects of a sluggish recovery in Chinese demand.
