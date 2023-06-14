NSW Farmers have welcomed the state government's decision to roll out 80 new four-wheel drive ambulances across the state, which will allow paramedics to access patients in challenging terrain.
The new vehicles give paramedics greater ability to reach patients in the bush, on sand, through water, mud, and snow. The new Toyota Landcruiser 200 series was modified to a 3-seater to allow for the inclusion of a stretcher and medical equipment.
NSW Farmers health spokeswoman Sarah Thompson said the specially-modified ambulances would give paramedics greater ability to reach patients in difficult terrain throughout regional and remote areas.
"The people who grow our food and fibre and keep our regional communities moving often work in hard-to-reach places," Mrs Thompson said.
"It's comforting to know that if something goes wrong, help will be able to get to you. This is a common sense move, replacing the old Troop Carrier ambulances with their modern equivalents."
According to the NSW Government, the 4WDs will not be used in place of standard patient transport ambulances, but will complement the standard stretchered ambulance fleet.
If paramedics identify that a location cannot be reached due to road conditions or difficult terrain, they can advise the control centre and the 4WDs can be deployed from nearby ambulance stations.
"This means that our paramedics will be better placed to reach patients in the most challenging and harshest of environments. These special purpose built ambulances will enhance health care in our regional and rural communities," said Health Minister Ryan Park.
