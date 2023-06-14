A Shorthorn bull at the Dubbo National Show and Sale has hit $106,000 - a new national record.
Bidding started at $12,000 and came thick and fast for the reserve grand champion bull, Ronelle Park Slurpie, who was purchased by the Falls family of Malton Shorthorns, Finley.
The 850 kilogram bull was by Ronelle Park Quantum Q73 out of Ronelle Park Wisteria N30, a descendent of Spry's Global Demand G001.
The sale catalogue noted that Ronelle Park considered keeping the bull given his quality.
Ronelle Park Slurpie recorded fat scans of 18 and 10 millimetres on the rump and rib and a 130 square centimetre eye muscle area.
