The Land
Home/Studstock
Breaking

National Shorthorn Show and Sale in Dubbo sees bull bought for over $100,000

Updated June 14 2023 - 2:10pm, first published 12:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ronelle Park Slurpie sold to $106,000.
Ronelle Park Slurpie sold to $106,000.

A Shorthorn bull at the Dubbo National Show and Sale has hit $106,000 - a new national record.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.