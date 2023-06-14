The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Riverina navel harvest kicks off

AB
By Alexandra Bernard
June 14 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe D'Aquino started harvesting his navels last week and was happy with the quality. Picture by Alexandra Bernard.
Joe D'Aquino started harvesting his navels last week and was happy with the quality. Picture by Alexandra Bernard.

AS navel harvest kicks off in the Riverina there is good news for growers with China coming back to the table.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Alexandra Bernard

Journalist

Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.

More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.