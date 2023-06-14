AS navel harvest kicks off in the Riverina there is good news for growers with China coming back to the table.
Despite tough growing seasons the last couple of years, Griffith District Citrus Growers Association chair, Vito Mancini, said there were positives for the industry.
A severe hailstorm and wet weather had wreaked havoc with navels last year and Mr Mancini said many growers abandoned their crops.
The wet weather continued to impact this season with inputs high.
"We lost about two months of growth out of our citrus so a lot of our citrus growers spent from December to now pushing our fruit as hard as we can trying to get to size," he said.
"We probably would have used about 30 per cent more fertiliser and spent 40pc more on price than we ever have, so it is probably the most expensive citrus crop by magnitude this year so we have to make sure sure it works."
Despite this, Mr Mancini said there were still issues with fruit size for some growers.
"Those markets that take that small fruit size are quite overwhelmed at the moment and are putting on that price pressure," he said.
"The good thing is that larger fruit is attracting a really strong premium this year."
Mr Mancini said the industry had received good news out of China with the grower list being updated for the first time since 2019, opening up for more growers to potentially supply the market.
"It's welcoming news that they have finally approved the new list and hopefully that means we are going to be more welcomed in that market," he said.
"In the last eight or nine years it has definitely been the most premium market for Australian citrus - they've paid well above most other markets for our quality so hopefully we can return back to our prior years with them and get some good trade and good returns back to our sector."
Griffith citrus grower Joe D'Aquino started harvesting his navels last week and said he expected to pick up to about 250 tonnes, up from where he would normally pick about 180t.
"The quality is quite good," he said.
"The size is a little smaller than what we'd usually get, they've coloured up nicely and starting to kick off export.
"We'll wait and see what happens with the prices."
Mr Mancini said he expected the Riverina navel harvest to be prolonged and pushed later into October.
Citrus Australia general manager market development, David Daniels, said there were several positives for the industry this season including prices of shipping and inputs coming back, and returning to more normal weather patterns.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
