The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Water quality, nozzle type, weed stage and water rates can impact herbicide weed control

By Bob Freebairn
June 19 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

While weeds developing resistance to herbicides is a real issue, one of the nation's most experienced weed control agronomists, Maurie Street, chief executive officer and trials agronomist with central west NSW-based Grain Orana Alliance (GOA) believes application issues can be partly to blame for poor herbicide weed control.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.