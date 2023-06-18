While weeds developing resistance to herbicides is a real issue, one of the nation's most experienced weed control agronomists, Maurie Street, chief executive officer and trials agronomist with central west NSW-based Grain Orana Alliance (GOA) believes application issues can be partly to blame for poor herbicide weed control.
In a recent podcast with Penny Heuston, Mr Street stressed that issues such as water quality, nozzle type, weed stage and water rates were aspects to closely consider in cases of disappointing spray results.
Ryegrass is one of the worst crop weeds. He stressed there is well-known resistance to glyphosate, along with resistance to other herbicides with different modes of action. But recent GOA research has verified that poor herbicide control can be from application factors, not just herbicide resistance.
Ryegrass can be difficult to target with glyphosate when it is small, as is often the case prior to sowing, after late summer or early autumn breaks. While nozzles that produce very coarse or larger droplets have been promoted for summer spraying to minimise spray drift, they are less effective on young ryegrass.
Mr Street stressed it was important to minimise herbicide drift that can damage non-target crops. Fortunately, nearby, venerable crops are less likely when fallow spaying prior to winter crop sowing, although this is not always the case. Nozzles that deliver a medium size droplet rather than a large one are preferred.
Increasing water rates in most cases did not improve control unless spraying was delayed allowing target weeds to develop in size. Ryegrass not only has to come in contact with spray droplets, but these need to be retained on the plant. With large droplets, that is hard to achieve.
A recent survey of water quality found 80 per cent of bore water samples had quality issues that could affect herbicide efficiency. High pH was common but is often not an issue with glyphosate. Hardness due to high levels of minerals, such as calcium, manganese or magnesium, can affect herbicide efficiency, and the use of sulfate of ammonia (SOA) could prove useful.
Herbicides like glyphosate, 2,4-D Amine and MCPA amine are amongst the products most impacted by hard water. Dirty water, with small soil particles, is especially a problem with glyphosate herbicides.
GOA trials showed that when using good quality water, for example, rainwater, there was no advantage to using acidifying agents or SOA. Regular checking of water quality, especially from bores and dams, should be conducted routinely.
Mr Street noted that glyphosate resistance can be either weak, where higher rates are required for good kills, or "absolute", where herbicide is largely ineffective at even high rates. In many cases, resistance is weak, with an opportunity to still obtain good control of resistant plants if robust herbicide rates and good water quality are used.
It is important to know what does and doesn't work via herbicide resistance testing. This can be done at the end of the season via seed tests, or young green plants can be tested via a Quicktest (registered trademark of Plantscience Consulting). If testing for glyphosate resistance, Mr Street recommends those that assess a range of rates as it might expose rates where glyphosate is still useful.
None of the above negates the importance of guarding against the development of herbicide resistance. A range of strategies, commonly termed "integrated weed control", is advocated as best for avoiding the development of all herbicide resistance.
For example, Mr Street says there is a good range of pre-emergent herbicides from different herbicide groups that can provide good weed control.
Herbicide resistance management should also include non-chemical options, such as harvest weed seed management or cultural practices, such as increasing sowing rates and decreasing row spacings, along with silage and green manure crops.
Variety choice can also be used as some varieties have more competitive seedling growth. High sowing densities also can help a crop's competitiveness against weeds like ryegrass.
For more information on GOA's podcasts, access their Soundcloud account soundcloud.com/user-228803574. Podcasts are also available on streaming services, such as Apple and Spotify; search for Grain Orana Alliance.
Next week: Lime application a sound strategy for non-arable acid soils.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.