Wool buyers selective

By Alexandra Bernard
June 15 2023 - 5:00am
Wentworth wool producer Gus Whyte sold his wool for more last year but said the vegetable matter was higher this year and still has 110 bales to sell. Picture supplied
The market has been in a downward trend for the past few months but quality wool is still securing a premium.

