The market has been in a downward trend for the past few months but quality wool is still securing a premium.
AWN regional manager - northern NSW and Queensland Harold Manttan, said he had expected it to be higher but the market was "treading water" last week with the Australian dollar holding things back.
"Since February, the indicators for fine and mediums have come off 10 per cent in the last three months," he said.
"The fine ones are down probably 25pc on last year. It's a bit disappointing no doubt."
However Mr Manttan said very good fine wools had still been selling really well.
Read more: eBale era begins on July 1
"Any superfine wools with good specifications, like low vegetable matter (VM), have still been selling really well with competition," he said.
Mr Manttan said with New England wool closing last year there was now competition in the room between the two Italian fabric makers, Barberis and Reda.
Ben Litchfield, Schute Bell Badgery Lumby southern NSW wool manager, said last week the market started off well but fell back as it progressed.
"I think the growers would be looking for a bit of consistency and a bit of buyer support if a few orders can reveal themselves," he said.
Mr Litchfield said there was still plenty of wool around with volumes similar to this time last year, but the price had definitely eased.
"The market has become a bit more selective and a bit more discerning in what sort of lots the buyers are looking for," he said.
"It's a big asset if you've got a clip that is well prepared and does stand out a little bit from lots alongside, it will attract a little bit of extra attention and support."
Mr Litchfield said it was not the type of market where the poorer types were being supported no matter what with those good quality wool clips still making good returns.
Next season, Mr Litchfield said it would be the crossbred market that needed the biggest boost and presentation would continue to be a factor for the whole market.
"It's probably going to take a big shift in the overseas demand for the crossbred market to really recover a lot of ground - that market has been one of the real disappointments over the last 12 months because it really has come back sharply in price," he said.
"You just hope the wools coming through in the new season can give us a good quality lift, but a lot of that is going to be driven by what sort of growing season we get through the winter and out through the spring."
Producer Gus Whyte, Wentworth, recently sold about 70 bales of Merino wool with an average micron of 20.5 and made about $1160 a bale.
Mr Whyte said the VM in the wool was higher compared to last year's clip where they got about $1640.
"This year we'll sell 180 bales and I doubt we'll get the same amount of money," he said.
Mr Whyte said shearing costs had also increased decreasing return.
"Last year it was about 25pc was our harvesting cost versus return - this year will be about 33pc," he said.
"We can't complain too much - we've had really high lamb and beef and wool prices have been okay too and we're coming off that now.
"It is a bit tough - all three of those are starting to fall down together. Our costs have gone up, it's going to be quite difficult to make a profit with current commodity prices."
However Mr Whyte said there were still plenty of positives.
"It was very good staple strength and length, most over 100mm pretty good for us - we don't aim for really long wools," he said.
"There's no doubt that they cut probably one and a half kilo more than last year so that was really positive too."
Mr Whyte said floods had limited truck access so they still have 110 bales to sell in the shed.
"It might be a blessing because the market could easily pick up a little bit by the time we get it down to market."
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.