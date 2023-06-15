An irrigation system developed by Deakin University will provide the opportunity for more rice growers to adopt aerobic rice production with the benefit of saving water and labour.
Professor of Irrigation and Agricultural Technologies at Deakin University, John Hornbuckle, Griffith, said the technology focused on utilising low cost irrigation automation.
"We put Wi-Fi networks across the farm and then we can put very low cost irrigation automation on there and sensing networks to automatically irrigate the aerobic rice," he said.
Prof Hornbuckle said the new technology would provide multiple benefits for farmers.
"The biggest benefit with it is we're using a model with the automation where growers can build it themselves so essentially they do a workshop with us and they can go away and build the equipment so it means it is very low cost," he said.
"Once they've got the automation in on farm there's a real benefit around water savings and labour so not having to get up in the middle of the night and irrigate things or change water or go check on water - it's done automatically."
Prof Hornbuckle said he expected more rice growers to adopt the system and switch to aerobic rice in the future.
"We've just started these projects but particularly tied up with the automation the aerobic rice is showing some real benefits so I think as we move forward particularly into drier times and water costs are higher then any water savings are attractive to the growers and the industry," he said.
The system was trialled on Chris Morshead's property at Widgelli and the results were very promising.
Mr Morshead said the yields were well above what he had expected with 11.4 tonnes per hectare, outperforming the farm's average for the traditional rice yield of 10.5t/ha.
The aerobic rice was planted with a spreader about October 20, later than normal due to the wet conditions.
"Establishment conditions were far less than ideal - it did not have a great start." Mr Morshead said.
"We were learning what the fertiliser strategy should be too. We were later than we would have liked with our nitrogen strategies so if we're able to get that a little more down pat than there is certainly scope for better results."
Mr Morshead said there were several benefits and he would use it over a larger area next season.
"The water savings are probably the main one which give us the opportunity to grow more hectares with less water which is really important in a year where water price might be high," he said.
The project will be expanded next season and is funded through the Australian government's Future Drought Fund.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
