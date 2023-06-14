The Murray-Darling Basin Authority's annual water conference River Reflections, began in Narrabri on Wednesday, and the 2-day forum showcases the communities, industries and ideas in water management.
Leading off the day was an address by MDBA Chair Sir Angus Houston.
MDBA Chief Executive Andrew McConville said River Reflections was an opportunity to collaborate and network about growing a sustainable Basin.
"It's an event for everybody - a genuine opportunity to connect with those managing water in the national interest and to listen and learn from community members and industries whose lifeblood is the river system," Mr McConville said.
"We'll be spotlighting the diverse northern Basin communities, including how one Boggabri farmer is making the most of rainfall in a drying climate, and the evolution of the Trangie Nevertire Irrigation Scheme (TNIS), which now serves 33 farms.
"We're also excited to have freshwater ecologist Professor N. LeRoy Poff from the United States. He brings an international perspective to the conversation about freshwater sustainability at the basin scale under yearly climate change, comparing his experience of the Colorado Basin and the Murray-Darling Basin."
