New England breeding, fattening property Pitcalnie sold after postponed auction

By Mark Phelps
Updated June 19 2023 - 1:01pm, first published June 15 2023 - 4:00pm
Pitcalnie is 254 hectares of breeding and fattening country that has sold after its auction was postponed. Picture supplied
The 254 hectare (628 acre) Niangala, NSW, district livestock breeding and fattening property Pitcalnie has sold for an undisclosed price after its June 1 auction was postponed.

