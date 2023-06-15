The 254 hectare (628 acre) Niangala, NSW, district livestock breeding and fattening property Pitcalnie has sold for an undisclosed price after its June 1 auction was postponed.
Featuring heavy red/brown basalt soils, the property boasts stocking rates estimated to be up to 26 dry sheep equivalents a hectare, about 4500 DSE in total.
The property went to the market through Meares & Associates with price expectations of more than $5 million.
The property currently runs an Angus breeding herd, and is rated to carry up to 220 breeders. The property is also estimated to be able to background 1000-1200 steers or produce prime lambs.
Pitcalnie is positioned on the Great Dividing Range, with an average elevation of about 1177m above sea level, about 12km from Niangala and 48km east of Walcha.
There is a 1.6km frontage to the Macdonald River on the southern end of the property, other spring fed creeks and 14 mainly spring fed dams. The average annual rainfall is 965mm (38 inches).
The sloped grazing country has shade and shelter timber, including black sallee, stringybark, peppermint, messmate and gum species.
The property features a principally north-easterly aspect country, that has been topdressed annually.
The mainly cocksfoot/white clover based improved pastures are complemented by 40ha of a high performance fescue, plantain, chicory, white and red clover pasture mix.
Pitclanie is fenced into 15 paddocks averaging 43ha in size, which are serviced by a laneway system.
Structural improvements include steel cattle and sheep yards, a three stand shearing shed, machinery shed, and two stables with a feed shed and day yards.
Pitcalnie's spacious homestead has wide decks on three sides and is set in extensive, mature gardens.
Marketing was handled by Chris Meares and Lucia McDermott from Meares & Associates.
