Travelling a few thousand kilometres across the country was worth it for a Western Australian stud, which brought a team across the Nullarbor to attend the national show and sale at Dubbo.
Stud principal Kevin Yost said Liberty Shorthorns was on a 1618 hectare property in the Avon Valley region of the state, which was red loam and granite country.
Along with breeding cattle, the Yosts had a small cropping operation and also ran about 1500 commercial White Dorpers.
Mr Yost's wife, Robin, was a fifth generation producer and her family had previously run Shorthorns in the 1970s at Mount Augustus Station in the state's Upper Gascoyne.
The stud had been breeding Charloais for about 30 years but the couple saw an opportunity to introduce Shorthorns to their program about eight years ago.
They started by purchasing registered females from WA studs Narralda and Crathes Park Shorthorns.
"We always said if we got into another registered breed, we would go into the Shorthorns," he said.
"The Charolais and the Shorthorns really complement each other in our program."
They currently run about 65 registered Shorthorn cows and hold an autumn sale, where they offer about 40 Charolais bulls and between 10 and 15 Shorthorns.
"We've invested fairly heavily in AI and bought embyros through four different studs on the east coast," he said.
"This year our top priced bull was a Shorthorn bull."
Most of the Shorthorns went north to station country, but he said it was still a developing market.
Unlike the eastern states, there was no JBS Thousand Guineas program to target, he said.
"We're still in the learning process there with what genetics are going to work for us in WA, and what's not," he said.
"Our market is probably a little different to here on the east coast, our market is probably more baby beef straight-off-mum type market.
"We've probably got to have that more moderate frame with a fair bit of carcase."
It was the first time the stud had attended the national show, although they had brought Charolais to Dubbo in the late 90s for the national sale.
"We invested fairly heavily in the Shorthorn genetics so we thought, let's take what we thought was our top two bulls and our heifer," he said.
"It's an expensive way to advertise, to get our name out there and let guys know what we're breeding here in WA."
The bulls and heifer left WA about two weeks beforehand on transport and stayed at Trojan Shorthorns, Lyndhurst, to settle in.
He said they required a complete diet overhaul as feed from WA could not be brought across, however they all travelled well.
"They've settled in well, I think young animals settle more so than older ones," he said.
"Based on the weights when we weighed the other day, when we weighed our reserve junior bull he'd only lost 20 kilograms from home."
In the show, Liberty Thunder Bolt T12 was awarded the reserve champion junior bull and went on to sell for $18,000 in the sale.
By Bayview Archer M15 out of Liberty Paperdoll, the bull was purchased by the judge of the show, Lincoln Job, Marella Shorthorns, Emerald, Qld for $18,000.
Liberty Titan T15 was placed fourth in his junior bull class before selling to Leeds Shorthorn, Jerilderie, for $12,000.
Liberty Topaz T10 sold to H.R.J. Shorthorns, Lyndhurst, for $6500.
Rebecca is livestock editor for The Land based in Orange. She has previously worked for Stock and Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand.
