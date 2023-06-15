It might be due to a lack of nearby services, or a "she'll be right" attitude, but researchers at the University of South Australia (UniSA) claim farmers often face many barriers when it comes to seeking health care.
One condition that farmers experience a lot, but rarely seek professional help for, is the management of chronic pain. Untreated, chronic pain can cause serious distress and diminished productivity.
Now, a team of UniSA experts is exploring what chronic pain means to Australian farmers in a move to improve the way chronic pain management strategies are delivered in rural communities.
They're seeking farmers who have experienced chronic pain to participate in this ground-breaking study. Rural health expert, UniSA's Associate Professor Kate Gunn, said the study will address a serious gap in pain management among farmers.
"Agriculture is a great industry to work in, but one of the downsides is the physical injuries that can result, which can have long-term consequences on farmers' ability to work, and their wellbeing," Assoc Prof Gunn said.
"Musculoskeletal disorders are very common in this group and due to the unrelenting nature of farm work, farmers often return to work without accessing best-practice treatments, and without being aware of what this means for their long-term health and wellbeing."
"This new study is all about giving farmers a voice so that we can gain insight into how they perceive chronic pain, how it impacts upon their work and life, and importantly, how they would like to be assisted to manage it, in a way that fits with their preferences and lifestyles."
Chronic pain affects one in five Australians. Neuroscientist and pain expert. UniSA's Professor Lorimer Moseley said chronic pain is a huge burden to society.
"But despite its seriousness, only a small proportion of the population receive evidence-based information and advice about how to manage this condition," Prof Moseley says.
"Rural communities are already struggling with health services. By working with farmers, we are hoping to develop realistic, appropriate and end-user-informed ways to improve the care and management of chronic pain in rural communities."
The research team would like to connect with farmers who have experienced chronic pain and will confidentially talk about its impact on their life and work, and what they currently do to help manage it.
For further information, please email Assoc Prof Kate Gunn kate.gunn@unisa.edu.au or PhD student Indika Koralegedera indika.koralegedera@mymail.unisa.edu.au.
