A busy pub on the highway linking the regional hubs of Orange and Dubbo is for sale.
The Mitchell Inn, at 47 Mitchell Highway in Geurie, is on the market for $650,000.
The pub, which sits on a 2498 square-metre lot, is the only hotel in town and has a public bar, dining room, beer garden with undercover outdoor area and children's playground, six pub rooms plus a manager's residence.
Steve Canham, who purchased the pub with his wife Kristy, say they are only selling because they're finding it hard to split their time between the other pub they own, the Ploughman's Rest Tavern in Wongarbon.
The couple purchased the venue in 2020 after its previous owners shut its doors, unable to battle the drop in trade as a result of COVID.
Mr Canham said they purchased new furniture, made a few small changes and reopened it.
According to Mr Canham, the Mitchell Inn takes about $15,000 to $20,000 a week.
"It's the only pub in the village and it's right on the highway and if we could be there it would be amazing but you can't be in two places at once," he said.
Mr Canham said he thinks the pub would suit a buyer with a family.
"You're buying yourself a job basically," he said.
"It's definitely a great opportunity; it's a great lifestyle, you meet a lot of new people and a lot of new friends."
According to Manenti Quinlan and Associates' director Leonard Bongiovanni, who is working with Jeremy Cusack on the pub's sale, its central location is proving a drawcard.
"We are seeing a lot of interest for entry level hotels within close proximity to strong regional centres," he said.
"The benefit of the Mitchell Inn is the high-profile highway location.
"The sellers are looking to focus on other interests and as a result are reluctantly parting with the pub."
Guerie is 20 minutes from Dubbo and Wellington and 80 minutes from Orange.
I am a writer on the national property team and I cover real estate news in Orange, Bathust, Dubbo, Wagga and the Blue Mountains. I was previously the editor of the Central Western Daily for six years and before that worked as the CWD's chief of staff. During this time I also wrote feature stories for Country Style magazine. Before joining ACM I was a film writer and reviewer at the Sunday Telegraph. I was previously the editor of the film and television magazine Encore and also wrote for Broadcast Engineering News.
