There are countless opportunities for the alternative milk industry to work alongside existing dairy industries, according to Jim Fader, CEO of Eden Brew.
Mr Fader told the "Cellag summit" in Sydney there's a place for both products in the face of increasing global demand for protein. He said the alternative protein market isn't competing with or replacing the existing industry.
"There is a big opportunity to work alongside existing industries. I've had many conversations with people saying it's counter intuitive to say this, but there are so many synergies between the way Eden Brew will come to market and scale, and the way the dairy industry works," Mr Fader said.
Eden Brew, a CSIRO-backed startup, is co-founded by Australia's oldest dairy co-operative Norco. Mr Fader said it's a great example of how traditional dairy can work alongside alternative protein.
"The industry synergies are very much aligned. For example, I need refrigerated trucks, just as traditional dairy needs refrigerated trucks. The products we make behave in exactly the same way as dairy products in so many of those production environments," Mr Fader said.
" And, as we look to scale the supply of food, in a more resource-friendly way, there's a big opportunity for industries to work together and it will give farmers more diverse income streams."
Working with Norco means Eden Brew will be able to use their distribution, bottling and marketing so that the scaling of Eden Brew can be fast-tracked.
Eden Brew began when scientists found a way to brew the proteins in dairy through yeast - in a similar way to how beer is brewed. Flavour was added along with plant-based fats.
Mr Fader said Eden Brew will have the same nutrients as cow's milk. Norco and Eden Brew will create milk and ice cream using the scientific formula, which is expected to hit supermarket shelves in 2024.
"We're a perfect example of how the dairy industry is innovating to be more sustainable," Mr Fader said.
