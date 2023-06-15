The Land
Cellag summit hears dairy and alternative protein industries are closely aligned

Libby-Jane Charleston
Libby-Jane Charleston
June 16 2023 - 5:00am
Alternative milk brewed in a research lab is backed by Australian dairy co-operative Norco. Picture: Supplied
Alternative milk brewed in a research lab is backed by Australian dairy co-operative Norco. Picture: Supplied

There are countless opportunities for the alternative milk industry to work alongside existing dairy industries, according to Jim Fader, CEO of Eden Brew.

The Land

