Lilyfour: More grazing country sold under the hammer

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated June 15 2023 - 4:42pm, first published 4:00pm
The 270 hectare high elevation, high rainfall grazing property Lilyfour has sold under the hammer. Pictured supplied
The 270 hectare (666 acre) high elevation, high rainfall New England NSW grazing property Lilyfour has sold under the hammer for $4.2 million, suggesting there continued to be plenty of strength in the rural property market.

