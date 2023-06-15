Quality, high rainfall cattle properties on the market

TWO quality, high rainfall cattle properties in NSW's mid north region remain on the market after being put to auction.
The properties - Pee Dee Creek and Arrowdell - are located 60km north west of Kempsey, 110km north west of Port Macquarie and 160km south west of Coffs Harbour.
Pee Dee has been listed with Rural Property NSW for $8 million, while Arrowdell is asking $2.9m.
The third property offered by Doug Thompson - The Point - sold at auction on Thursday for $860,000.
The Point covers 23ha (57 acres) and is located close to Kempsey between the Macleay River and Christmas Creek
The property is estimated to carry 20 cows and calves in addition to 14ha (35 acres) of fodder production.
The Thompson family's first purchase at Bellbrook, near Kempsey, was in partnership with long-time friend Slim Dusty and his wife Joy. They purchased Slim's original family property and birthplace Homewood and shortly after Arrowdell on the other side of Nulla Nulla Creek.
After Slim's passing the partnership was dissolved with Slim's family retaining Homewood and Doug retaining Arrowdell.
Doug continued to add adjoining properties to his portfolio, forming the Pee Dee Creek aggregation, which has been run under the guidance and management of Mark and Marg Ball.
Pee Dee Creek is a 1789ha (4419 acre) holding on Armidale Road with an estimated to carry about 500 predominantly Booroomooka blood Angus cows and calves on improved and native pastures.
The extensive improvements include excellent fencing, modern cattle yards, sheds, a renovated four bedroom, two bathroom main residence, and gravelling roads.
Arrowdell is an impressive 308ha (760 acre) property set alongside the tranquil Nulla Nulla Creek.
The well fenced property also has tremendous water security and is estimated to carry 150 cows and calves.
Superior accommodation includes the spacious four bedroom, two bathroom main home and a two bedroom residence, which has been tastefully renovated .
Other infrastructure includes steel cattle yards, machinery sheds and a workshop.
The productive country receives an average annual rainfall of about 1167mm (46 inches).
Contact Michael Guest, 0429 921 700, or Stewart Rodgers, 0428 421 177, Rural Property NSW.
