There was a larger number of cattle at Grafton on Thursday where steers sold to a top of 360.2 cents a kilogram.
Almost 1200 cattle were yarded which David Farrell, Farrell McCrohon, said was mixed quality mostly consisting of weaners.
"The young light cattle are getting tougher to sell," he said.
"The good quality weaners and with a bit of weight about them maintained their rates. There was good strength on the heavier cattle."
Mr Farrell said the larger numbers were related to the season.
"As the season has progressively got worse and harder frosts so people who had lined up to sell 30 head they've ended up with 60 head," he said.
"People are offloading and cutting deeper into their weaners to put the pressure off their cows coming through winter.
"Our winter feed on the northern rivers hasn't grown as smartly as it could have done."
Of the steers sold over the scales those weighing 100kg to 200kg made 50c/kg to 368.2c/kg making a top of $663 a head.
Steers in the 200kg to 300kg weight range made 165.2c/kg to 332.2c/kg, selling to $842.
Steers weighing 300kg to 400kg sold for 230c/kg to 360.2c/kg, coming out at a top of $1309, while heavy steers more than 500kg made 208.2c/kg to 230.2c/kg, up to $1296.
In the heifers 11 were sold per head making $900 to $1350.
Of the heifers sold over the scales those weighing less than 200kg made 125.2c/kg to 274.2c/kg, making a top of $526.
Heifers weighing 200kg to 300kg made 50c/kg to 254.2c/kg, hitting a top of $599 while heifers more than 300kg sold for 150c/kg to 268.2c/kg, making a top of $1093.
Cows made 96.2c/kg to 290.2c/kg, a top of $1422.
Cows with calves sold for $440 to $1150 a unit.
The vendor of the week was RR Farms, Coombadjha, who sold a total of 357 head including five Angus-cross steers, 376kg, sold for 348.2c/kg, or $1309.
The top of the heifer portion was six Santa-cross heifers, 341.7kg, sold for 268.2c/kg, or $916.35.
Mr Farrell said there were a couple of Victorian operators with others coming from the northern tablelands and Queensland, as well as local support.
The sale was conducted by Farrell McCrohon, Ulmarra.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.