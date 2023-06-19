A commitment to work with basin communities is the pledge from the Murray-Darling Basin Authority with the release of the Roadmap to the 2026 Basin Plan Review in Narrabri on Thursday.
The MDBA's annual River Reflections water conference unveiled the three-year journey plan by the chair, Sir Angus Houston AK, AFC (Ret'd).
Sir Angus said it explains the steps proposed for the work needed to gather the science and build the knowledge, develop the policy, and undertake the engagement necessary for sustainable water management across the Basin and its communities into the next decade.
He said conversations on climate change, sustainable water limits, regulatory design and First Nations' connection to the Basin would be the focus of the first review of the Basin Plan since its inception in 2012.
"This will be an opportunity to shape the future of Basin water management into the 2030s, and everyone who wants to share their knowledge, views and ideas will have an opportunity to do so," he said.
"This is about addressing one of the most complex questions facing Australia and the world - water for the future. It will be a once-in-a-decade opportunity to consider how we approach the future management of what is one of Australia's greatest natural assets.
"The review will serve in the interests of all Australians and the environment we leave for future generations.
"There is a lot of work between now and 2026 to ensure the review is supported by the latest and most robust science and with an understanding of our lived experience.
"Full implementation of the Basin Plan must enable all its moving parts to work together to full effect - this is crucial for giving our rivers the best chance for the future.
"The Roadmap includes points along the way to test the settings and to consider where change is needed. We will listen to what you say and learn from you as we look to the future.
"In turn, we will share what we learn and update about the work underway every six months.
"With your help, we can make sure the Basin Plan continues to respond to the changing environment and the needs of our communities and industries while we support our rivers for generations."
The general theme of the proposal has been welcomed by irrigator groups, who stated that listening to residents of the basin would be a vital part of the process.
Gwydir Valley Irrigators Association executive officer Zara Lowien said any decisions taken in the next few months would result from the MDBA's promise to listen.
"The decisions being made in the next few months will be the test of whether they've heard what people have said in the conversations in and around this conference," she said.
"And that will be the real test for communities going forward and the willingness to work on the roadmap.
Commenting on the conference, Ms Lowien said it's been an excellent opportunity to have the federal and NSW representatives at the conference.
"It's really important to get them on the ground and to hear directly from people about their experiences through the reform process, but also solutions going forward," she said.
"So lots of conversations, lots of different perspectives, and hoping that they take that back and think about it before they make a decision.
Cotton Australia's general manager, Michael Murray, said the conference offered "a little bit of hope" for a two-way conversation.
He said it was important the MDBA acknowledged the basin generated about $22 billion in revenue for the nation.
"The NFF has a target of Australian Agriculture producing $100b. Well, the basin will produce 20 per cent of that expectation," he said.
Mr Murray said the federal government's election pledge of recovering a further 450 gigalitres of water from the system seemed a fait accompli.
"They've come into government. They had a clear policy that they intended to complete the Basin Plan, and their version of completing the Basin Plan was to recover the 450 gigalitres of water.
"Recovering (the) water to a degree is fine, but surely we could invest the rest of the money that we've got in complementary measures and would get even better water recovery and environmental outcomes," he said.
Mr Murray cited the positive stories presented at the conference, including Narran Lakes and Gwydir Wetlands and the Trangie-Nevertire Irrigation Scheme, as examples of successful projects.
"There's more room to invest in getting better outcomes rather than simply adding more water because the overwhelming failure of the basic plan from the start was just as focused on volumes of water rather than a more holistic approach," Mr Murray said.
