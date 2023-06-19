The Land
Pledge to work with Basin communities: MDBA

Simon Chamberlain
Updated June 19 2023 - 11:28am, first published 11:00am
Murray-Darling Basin Authority chair, Sir Angus Houston AK, AFC (Ret'd). Picture supplied by MDBA
A commitment to work with basin communities is the pledge from the Murray-Darling Basin Authority with the release of the Roadmap to the 2026 Basin Plan Review in Narrabri on Thursday.

