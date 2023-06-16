The NSW Nationals annual general conference is being held in Tamworth on June 16 and 17, with a meet and greet in the Tamworth Regional Art Gallery on Thursday evening.
State director Joe Lundy said he believes the agenda is an accurate reflection of the motions submitted, and the party can look forward to some lively debate over the two days of the event.
The conference will work through at least 70 motions as well as hearing from a number of guest speakers, including the Federal Leader, David Littleproud, MP.
