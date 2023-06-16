The Land
Nats State conference in Tamworth

Simon Chamberlain
Simon Chamberlain
June 16 2023 - 1:00pm
The NSW Nationals annual general conference is being held in Tamworth on June 16 and 17, with a meet and greet in the Tamworth Regional Art Gallery on Thursday evening.

