Fatal crash forces partial highway closure

One person has died and another taken to hospital following an early morning crash on the Pacific Highway near Kempsey today.
Emergency services were called to the M1 at Bellimbopinni following reports a car had struck the rear of a stationary truck.
The passenger of the car, a 29-year-old man, died at the scene. He is yet to be formally identified.
The driver, a 23-year-old woman, was taken to Port Macquarie Hospital for mandatory testing. Her injuries are not yet known.
The male driver of the truck was uninjured.
Officers from Mid North Coast Police District established a crime scene, which will be forensically examined by investigators from the Crash Investigation Unit.
Inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash are underway.
All northbound lanes of the Pacific Highway were closed at Collombatti - before re-opening mid-morning.
