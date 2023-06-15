The Land

29 year old man killed in crash near Kempsey

Updated June 16 2023 - 8:58am, first published 8:00am
Fatal crash forces partial highway closure
Fatal crash forces partial highway closure

One person has died and another taken to hospital following an early morning crash on the Pacific Highway near Kempsey today.

Local News

