A 44-year-old woman has died following a two-vehicle crash on the state's Mid-North coast.
About 3.30pm yesterday (June 15), emergency services responded to reports that a car had collided with a road works grader along Armidale Road, Hickeys Creek, approximately 30km north-west of Kempsey.
The driver of the car - a 44-year-old woman - went into cardiac arrest at the scene, where officers from Mid North Coast Police District commenced CPR until relieved by NSW Ambulance paramedics. However, she was unable to be revived and died at the scene.
A 22-year-old female who was a passenger in the car was not injured.
The 35-year-old male operator of the grader was also uninjured. He was taken to Kempsey District Hospital for mandatory testing.
Police established a crime scene that was examined by specialist officers.
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence
