A far western Riverina township cut off from the world during last year's historic flood event is set to receive major upgrades to help flood-proof the town.
Access to Moulamein, a township of about 500 people, was blocked in late November and into December last year as floods in the area reached levels not seen in decades.
The township is now set to benefit from a $1.4 million state and federally funded project that will see key infrastructure built to minimise the impact future floods on the local community.
A Murray River Council spokesperson said the project will involve the construction of a ring levee that will protect Moulamein's Water Treatment Plant.
The project will also see targeted upgrades to parts of the levee system and structures installed to isolate riverine flood water from the town's storm water system.
"These works will offer significant structural improvements to those areas and reduce the impact of flood waters on the township," the spokesperson said.
"The project will ensure Moulamein is more resilient to flood threats and will reduce the need for evacuation orders [in the future]."
The council spokesperson said the "engineered solutions" would also help to break the recurrent flood-response-cycle that "causes many resources to be poured into flood preparation, emergency response and subsequent post-flood recovery works."
A timeline of when the project will be delivered has not yet been announced.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
