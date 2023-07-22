The Land
Home/Beef

Cudgera Creek couple produce champion Angus weaners at Casino year after year

By Kate O'Neill
July 22 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Margaret and Gordon Quinn have repeatedly produced the champion pen of Angus weaners at George and Fuhrmann's annual weaner sale at Casino for many years.
Margaret and Gordon Quinn have repeatedly produced the champion pen of Angus weaners at George and Fuhrmann's annual weaner sale at Casino for many years.

It's almost a given that Gordon and Margaret Quinn will produce the champion pen of Angus weaners at Casino's annual weaner sale at the Northern Rivers Livestock Exchange (NRLX).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.