It's almost a given that Gordon and Margaret Quinn will produce the champion pen of Angus weaners at Casino's annual weaner sale at the Northern Rivers Livestock Exchange (NRLX).
Since they shifted away from sugar cane and bananas about 15 years ago to focus solely on their cattle operation, the Cudgera Creek couple have had a stellar run, producing champions year in and year out.
This year was an exception - the champion pen went to their son-in-law, who farms on the neighbouring property, but Mr and Mrs Quinn still topped the March sale, where their steers at 337kg made 464c/kg or $1563.
Their consistent success and ability to get the top bids are even more impressive when you consider the past few seasons have been among the most challenging they have ever faced, with the persistent wet turning their paddocks to bog.
The Quinns, who run about 120 breeders on their 90-hectare property, Dambaroo, on the NSW far north coast, say last year was the toughest they've experienced.
Flood water that inundated the lower parts of the property ran away fairly quickly, but the prolonged wet weather created a muddy mess.
"I've never seen anything like it," said Mr Quinn, who is fourth generation at Cudgera.
"Our paddocks were just all bog. It was unbelievable."
They managed their way through by moving some of the herd to their other property at Kyogle.
They also put the calves on grain for a short period in September, something they've only ever done once before, during the drought in 2019.
Mr Quinn says having the cattle to match the country is key to their success, and their cows are exceptionally tough.
Their foundation cows were a Hereford-Simmental cross, over an Angus bull from Mallanganee, and they have performed exceptionally well for a long time.
Mr Quinn said their cattle had got better every year, with quiet temperaments, excellent growth rates on grass and the ability to handle extremes like the recent wet.
The Quinns have recently bought Angus bulls from Mosquito Creek, Warialda, and are seeing good results with them.
The females are joined over a four-month period from August. The herd is split into four, with up to 40 cows per bull.
Calving is usually in May and June.
Replacement heifers are chosen carefully: "If the mother's not right and not by the right bull or it doesn't look quite right it doesn't stay."
Mr Quinn says he avoids long-legged, tall cows as they can't handle it when it gets tough.
"Thick, strong, tough and plenty of milk," is how he describes the ideal breeder.
"That's what we select for, and I've got any doubts, it gets sold."
Pastures have recovered well from the wet and this year, like most, the cattle are on track to be 100 per cent grass-fed.
"A lot of our cows can rear a calf to 350kg every year on grass at a massive stocking rate," Mr Quinn said.
Pastures are a mix of kikuyu, paspalum, and clover, with ryegrass usually sown in winter, but the real standout at Dambaroo is the perennial legume, Shaw creeping vigna.
Nutritious and easy to digest, Shaw is also able to tolerate prolonged heavy grazing.
Frost is about the only thing that kills it, but it regenerates quickly.
"It's good stuff," Mr Quinn said.
"It's 15pc protein and it grows like a mushroom. And you can't over-stock it."
Mr Quinn said it grows all over the property.
"It loves our place. It's just everywhere here," he said.
"It just grows. It's a pest really, but it's a very good pest."
