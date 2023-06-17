If the cellular agriculture industry is to thrive, it must work within the current food system, according to Dr Geoffrey Annison, Alt Protein CRC.
Dr Annison told a panel at the recent Cellag Summit in Sydney the future of food will involve a "complementary food system."
"But I think the future of cellag is going to be driven more by consumers - we'll have to convince consumers of the benefits of alternative proteins and what they offer, because consumers have to be comfortable about their understanding about the technology," Dr Annison said.
"Consumers will also have to understand the technical challenges that brought the products to market and I think all of these challenges have to be met. But I don't see cellular agriculture as disrupting the current food system; I think it will sit well within the current food system."
CSIRO's 2022 Protein Road Map estimates that by 2030, the Australian market for plant-based protein alone will be worth $9 billion. By 2050, the global population is expected to reach 10 billion people with the global demand for animal-based food products tipped to increase by 100 per cent.
Cellular agriculture uses cells and innovative technologies such as precision fermentation to produce accessible and sustainable agricultural products.
Paul Bevan from Magic Valley said the traditional food system of intensive animal farming is simply inadequate for our future population. His long-term vision for cellular agriculture is a time when cultivated meat is the consumers' meat of choice.
"We'd like to see cultivated meat the default choice but obviously, that will take a very long time, we don't expect it to happen anytime soon," Mr Bevan told the Cellag summit.
"But we're going to have no choice if we continue the way we're going in terms of an increase in population and limited resources. So it will be inevitable that there'll come a time when cultivated meat is the default choice. A lot of people might say that's idealistic but it's going to take time."
Mr Annison believes many big multi-national companies, along with smaller organisations are looking at cellular agriculture as sources of protein, with great interest.
"Some companies will be more active in pursuing cellular ag, in light of the products they're putting on supermarket shelves. I believe they'll be looking at what is going to be the consumer acceptance of the products, and how it will be presented to the market," Mr Annison said.
"Some of the more ambitious companies will be looking at strategic acquisitions of some of the technologies, so it will be very interesting to observe as we move forward."
